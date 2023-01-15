Injured auto driver in Mangaluru cooker blast case discharged

Injured in Mangaluru cooker blast case discharged

Purushotham Poojary was being treated for burn injuries after a cooker blasted in a moving autorickshaw near Nagori on November 19

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 15 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 12:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The autorickshaw driver, who had sustained injuries in the cooker blast in Mangaluru, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Purushotham Poojary was being treated for burn injuries after a cooker blasted in a moving autorickshaw near Nagori on November 19.

Poojary and his family have been shifted to a rented house, as repair works are under way in his residence, which is being undertaken by the Gurubeladingalu Foundation, led by R Padmaraj, who is also the treasurer of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple.

The NIA is currently investigating the blast case.

 

 

