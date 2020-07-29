Inquiry into Siddhartha’s death still in initial stage

It is one year since Café Coffee Day Founder V G Siddhartha ended his life by jumping into River Nethravathi from a bridge near Jeppinamogaru. However, the investigation into his death is still in the initial stage.

He had come to Mangaluru on July 29 in his car, last year. After asking the driver to park his car near the bridge, he alighted from the car and later went missing. His body was retrieved near Hoige Bazar on July 31.

A team led by ACP Kodandarama who conducted an investigation from all angles submitted a final report on August 26 and had concluded that he died by suicide, on the basis of their investigation and forensic report. However, the reasons for him taking the step is not known.

City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said, “The investigation into Siddhartha’s death is in progress. I cannot reveal more details about it.”