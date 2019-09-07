‘Instal bronze statue of Sqn Ldr Ajjamada Devaiah’

Field Marshal Cariappa General Thimayya Forum president Col (Retd) K Subbayya has said that a bronze statue of Squadron Leader (Sqn Ldr) Ajjamada Devaiah should be installed in the city.

At a commemoration programme organised at Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah Circle, he said, “Devaiah was a valiant soldier. He is a model for all soldiers. Considering his service, the Union government has felicitated him with Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.”

Subbayya said Devaiah had fought against Pakistan. “Even though he had an opportunity to escape, he did not do so because he wanted to protect other soldiers and sacrificed his life for the sake of the country,” Subbayya remembered.

MLC Veena Acchaiah said that youths should join the armed forces and stressed on the need to create awareness on the valour of Devaiah among the students.

MLC Sunil Subramani said that patriotism should be instilled among the youths.

Kodava Makkada Koota president Bollajeera Ayyappa was present.