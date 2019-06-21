‘Install wastewater tanks in fish trucks by July 31’

All vehicles transporting fish in the region should be fitted with a wastewater tank to prevent spillage of wastewater onto the roads by July 31, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday.

Patil told reporters on the sidelines of the weekly phone-in programme, that officers were regularly monitoring the fitting of wastewater tanks and so far, only 62 vehicles had complied with the order.

With the next fishing season starting on August 1, police had asked the fish transporters to operate vehicles only if they were fitted with wastewater tanks. If a vehicle was found without such a tank, it would be seized. Prior to the ban on fishing, 37 such vehicles were seized by police, he added.

Traffic police continue to take action against transporting of passengers in goods vehicles and overloading of school vehicles.

As many as 280 cases were registered against goods vehicles and 60 cases against school vehicles carrying too many students. Justifying the strict action against offenders, Patil said that the police had to ensure the safety of children. "If something untoward happens, police will be blamed," he said.

Bus shelters

A resident from Kulai said that bus shelters at NITK, Honnakatte Junction, Raghavendraswamy Mutt on NH-66 were removed by the authorities.

People were exposed to sun and rain and forced to face many inconveniences. Residents also complained on indisciplined parking of vehicles in front of Kudva Gradeur complex near Suratkal, Essel mall, Baikampady industrial area and on the service road.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hanumantharaya (Law and Order), K Lakshmi Ganesh (Crime and Traffic), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M Manjunatha Shetty among others were present.

Service roads

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, on Friday, said that the police were considering a proposal to allow two-way traffic on the service roads of Thokkottu Flyover.

He responded to a suggestion during the weekly phone-in programme from a resident who said two-way traffic would help people going towards Ullal from Konaje and the city.

Patil told reporters that light motor vehicles can be allowed to move through the flyover underpass and then take a left turn towards Ullal Junction without disturbing traffic on the national highway. A decision would be taken after a proper study, he said.