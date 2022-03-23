Installation of M'luru taluk Sahitya Parishat office-bearers on March 25

Installation of office-bearers of Mangaluru taluk unit of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the first programme at SDM Law College hall will be inaugurated by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on March 25.
Akhila Bharata Prashikshana Pramukh Samskrutha Bharati H R Vishwas will deliver a talk on literature and society, said Mangaluru taluk Sahitya Parishat president Dr S Manjunath Revanker on Wednesday.
He told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr M P Shrinath will also be present.
The programme will be followed by a light music programme by Pavithra Mayya and classical dances by Natyanjali Kala Academy.
Revankar said the association’s year-long activities, including an ambitious drive to increase the membership upto 1 lakh, will be announced at the programme.
Presently, 850 people from Mangaluru taluk have enrolled as life members, he said.
Parishat’s honorary secretary Dr Muralee Mohan Choontharu said a majority of the present members are elderly people.
“The membership drive hopes to attract youth and particularly students,” he said.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?
Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis
'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home
Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies