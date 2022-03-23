Installation of M'luru Sahitya Parishat office-bearers

Installation of M'luru taluk Sahitya Parishat office-bearers on March 25

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 23 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 23:29 ist

Installation of office-bearers of Mangaluru taluk unit of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the first programme at SDM Law College hall will be inaugurated by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on March 25.

Akhila Bharata Prashikshana Pramukh Samskrutha Bharati H R Vishwas will deliver a talk on literature and society, said Mangaluru taluk Sahitya Parishat president Dr S Manjunath Revanker on Wednesday.

He told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr M P Shrinath will also be present.

The programme will be followed by a light music programme by Pavithra Mayya and classical dances by Natyanjali Kala Academy.

Revankar said the association’s year-long activities, including an ambitious drive to increase the membership upto 1 lakh, will be announced at the programme.

Presently, 850 people from Mangaluru taluk have enrolled as life members, he said.

Parishat’s honorary secretary Dr Muralee Mohan Choontharu said a majority of the present members are elderly people.

“The membership drive hopes to attract youth and particularly students,” he said.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Installation of office-bearers
Mangaluru taluk
Sahitya Parishat

Related videos

What's Brewing

WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony

WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony

Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire

Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire

Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis

Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies

 