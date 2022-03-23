Installation of M'luru taluk Sahitya Parishat office-bearers on March 25

Installation of office-bearers of Mangaluru taluk unit of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat and the first programme at SDM Law College hall will be inaugurated by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on March 25.

Akhila Bharata Prashikshana Pramukh Samskrutha Bharati H R Vishwas will deliver a talk on literature and society, said Mangaluru taluk Sahitya Parishat president Dr S Manjunath Revanker on Wednesday.

He told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr M P Shrinath will also be present.

The programme will be followed by a light music programme by Pavithra Mayya and classical dances by Natyanjali Kala Academy.

Revankar said the association’s year-long activities, including an ambitious drive to increase the membership upto 1 lakh, will be announced at the programme.

Presently, 850 people from Mangaluru taluk have enrolled as life members, he said.

Parishat’s honorary secretary Dr Muralee Mohan Choontharu said a majority of the present members are elderly people.

“The membership drive hopes to attract youth and particularly students,” he said.