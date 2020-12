AICC spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa has clarified that opposition leader Siddaramaiah wanted to tell that Kodavas consume pork and by mistake, he said that Kodavas consume beef.

"The statement on beef consumption was by mistake. Siddaramaiah has already expressed regret for the same. Mistakes do happen. In spite of it, some people are seeking an apology from Siddaramaiah keeping in mind the ongoing Gram Panchayat elections," he said.