Institutional quarantine must for people coming from other places

The district administration has decided to allow people, who are stranded in Mumbai and other places but hail from Udupi, to return to their native places in the district with precondition of mandatory 14 days of institutional quarantine followed by 14 days of home quarantine.

MP Shobha Karandlaje said that about 5,000 people had applied through the portal- sevasindhu.karnataka. gov.in and most of the applications are from people stranded in Mumbai.

Among the 5,000 people applied for the passes, 4,000 are from Mumbai.

It is expected that about 10,000 people from Udupi are stranded in Mumbai and will return to the district in the coming days. This issue was also discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Shobha added.

“‘It is mandatory for those coming from Mumbai to remain in 14 days of institutional quarantine in facilities like school, college and hostel buildings followed by 14 days of home quarantine. Those who find it inconvenient to stay in school and hostel buildings can pay and stay in hotel rooms. It is expected that about 500 people may come each day,’’ MLA Raghupathy Bhat said.

After the chief minister was apprised of the fact that the responsibility of arranging the institutional quarantine would be taken up by the MLAs of the respective constituencies and the district administration, the CM agreed to it, Bhat said.

MLAs Halady Srinivas Shetty, B M Sukumar Shetty and Lalaji R Mendon were also present at the meeting.