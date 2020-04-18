Instructions to retail chemists in Dakshina Kannada

To stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, all the retail chemists in Dakshina Kannada district have been instructed not to dispense paracetamol-based drugs (both prescriptive and OTC) for symptoms like fever, cold, cough, tiredness and difficulty in breathing without the prescription of the doctors.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Drugs Controller, in case of dispensing paracetamol-based drugs against the prescription, then medical shop owners should record all the details like name of the patient, name of the doctor, address and mobile number in cash bill.

Stringent action will be initiated if anyone fails to adhere to the instructions as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Any suspicious cases like fever, cough and cold should be intimated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.