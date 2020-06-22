INTACH invites photo essays

The Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has invited photo essays from young photography enthusiasts and students currently enrolled in college and university, who have a passion for photography and writing.

INTACH seeks photographs accompanied by a story on themes such as people, places, history and the culture of the Tulu speaking Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts.

The photo essays should showcase communities and their rituals and traditions; and built spaces that highlight the vibrant and diverse linguistic, religious and cultural spirit of the region during the months of monsoon.

For details one can contact: Subhas Basu, convenor INTACH 87623 68048, Nemiraj Shetty 99863 66355.

The photo essays can be submitted to - intachmangaluru@gmail.com or Centre for Media, Art and Design, Kodial Guthu (West), G G Road, Ballal Bagh, Mangaluru-575003.