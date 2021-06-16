Integrated PU classes by Dr NSAM PU College and NET

Dr NSAM PU College, Mangaluru, a constituent unit of Nitte Education Trust, will start integrated PU classes from this academic year.

Announcing the same, Nitte Education Trust (NET) president N Vinaya Hegde said that the performance of students in competitive exams such as NEET/JEE and CET will help to shape their future. Hence, Nitte Group is availing the services of coaching experts and reputed, experienced teachers to help students in the science stream at Dr NSAM PU College, Mangaluru.

The trained students will be able to succeed and get into professional courses like medical, dental and engineering in reputed institutions, he said.

He informed that Nitte Education Trust is collaborating with Exams 24x7.com team, led by Mr Ando Paul, for specialized coaching, along with the experts from the Nitte Group.

Speaking on the new initiative, Nitte Deemed to be University Pro-Chancellor Vishal Hegde said that the college will provide personal attention to each one of the students and coach them for competitive exams.

He said that all the necessary arrangements for imparting quality education are organized at the college, including separate hostels for boys and girls.

Nitte Deemed to be University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr M S Moodithaya, Dr NSAM PU College, principal Dr Naveen Shetty and vice principal Annapurna Naik were also present to mark the formalization of this collaboration.

Students interested in joining the integrated PU Batch at Dr NSAM PU College are requested to contact the admission coordinators at 8722454431, 9686227426 or 9880025624.