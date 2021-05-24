Intensify tracing of contacts to check transmission of Covid-19

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that tracking primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 infected, testing them and treating them if found positive by isolating from rest of the family members will help in breaking the chain of transmission.

During a meeting with medical experts on Covid control on Saturday, the DC said that there is a need to intensify the process to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons to reduce the transmission. The district has nearly 10,398 active cases. While 1,470 (13.26%) infected are undergoing treatment at hospitals, 8,928 (85.86%) are undergoing treatment while being at home and 91 (0.88%) are in Covid Care Centres. The positivity rate in the last seven days is 31.58%. While the recovery rate daily is 84.63%. The mortality rate is 1.23 %, said the DC.

The DC said that there are 6,882 beds in government and private hospitals in Dakshina Kannada, of which,1470 beds including 555 oxygen supported beds, 146 ICU beds and183 ventilator beds are occupied.

The DC said those who were tested positive stayed back at home and later get themselves admitted to hospitals after developing complications. Such cases fail to respond to the treatment and succumb to the virus.

He said “a few mild symptomatic patients in home isolation use oxygen at home. If they provide doctor’s prescription, then we can arrange supply of oxygen to them''.

The DC said that an expert team has been constituted to assess the reason for Covid-19 deaths in DK. The complete details of the deceased patient should be collected from the day one till the last stage from family members. This will help the doctors also in treating the patients better, he felt.

'Don’t deny treatment'

In a separate meeting, Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary asked private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with Ayushman Arogya Karnataka cards who approach them for emergency. Even if the patients fail to get referral from the government hospital, treatment should be provided, he said.

Chairing a meeting on Covid treatment at Athena Hospital, he said referral can be collected through Arogya Mitra deployed in the private hospitals.

He reiterated that private hospitals should reserve 50% beds for Covid-19 infected. If private hospitals collect excess fee from the patients, then the officials should get the excess amount refunded.