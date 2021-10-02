Interaction on tourism on October 5

An interaction on the pros and cons of tourism in Kodagu district will be held at Kodagu Press Club on October 5.

Kodagu District Chamber of Commerce president M B Devaiah, general secretary Ambekal Naveen Kushalappa, Kodagu Zilla Pravasodhyama Avalambitara Okkuta president K K Manjunath Kumar, Hotel, Lodge and Restaurant Association president B R Nagendra Prasad, Homestay Association vice president Monthi Ganesh and others will take part.