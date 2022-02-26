Interfaith marriage in temple: Complaint filed

A complaint was registered against the marriage of an interfaith couple conducted in Sathyanarayana Temple at Kuthrottu in Nada GP.

A youth from the Muslim community had married a woman from the Hindu community at the temple on February 21. Temple priest Radhakrishna Holla had conducted the rituals.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike taluk convener Manoj Kunjarpa, Sandeep Shetty and Prajwal Gowda in their complaint had alleged that by conducting the marriage rituals of an interfaith couple in the temple, a conspiracy was made to disrupt communal harmony in society.

Accordingly, a complaint was registered.