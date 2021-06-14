Intermittent rain lashes Dakshina Kannada

Intermittent rain lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

Indian Meteorological department has issued warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning up to 8.30 am on June 17.

The sky remained overcast in the district. Due to lack of stormwater drains, Kadri-Kambala road and KS Rao Road and other areas were inundated in Mangaluru.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea for fishing.

The water-level in Rivers Nethravathi, Kumaradhara and other rivulets have increased considerably following rainfall in catchment areas. The inflow into Thumbe vented dam was 16,511 cusecs. The water-level in the dam stood at 5 meters against the maximum height of 7 meters. As many as six gates of the dam have been opened to let out excess water.

Rain related damages were reported in Mulki. Gusty wind accompanied by rain damaged a mobile tower near petrol bunk in Mulki bus stand. Two electricity poles were damaged when a tree fell on them at Kolachi-Kambala road. An electricity pole was damaged after a coconut tree fell on it on Haleyangadi-Pakshikere road. About eight poles were damaged on the road leading to Mulki Railway station.

The damage to electricity poles disrupted power supply in the region. The movement of vehicles was also disrupted after a tree fell on the road at Eskodi.

DK district received an average of 54.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Sunday). Kadaba received highest rainfall of 71.2 mm, followed by Belthangady- 56.4 mm, Sullia- 54.1 mm, Bantwal- 54.6 mm, Puttur- 52.4 mm and Mangaluru 48.8 mm. Six houses were severely damaged and eight partially damaged in the district.

The electricity poles have also been damaged in Laila, Gandhinagara and near Halekote in Belthangady.

A huge tree fell on Guruvayanakere-Kakkinje 33 KV electricity line at Kurudya on Saturday, disrupting movement of vehicles.

A woman suffered injuries after a tree fell on her at Kunjathbail following gusty wind on Saturday night. The injured is identified as Susheela.