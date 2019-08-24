Intermittent rain lashes DK

Intermittent rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Friday. In the last 24 hours (ending at 8 am on Friday), the district has received an average rainfall of 34.2 mm.

Mangaluru received highest rainfall of 41.9 mm followed by Puttur—37.7 mm, Belthangady—35.8 mm, Sullia—29.4 mm and Bantwal— 26.2 mm.

Dakshina Kannada has received 2,666.5 mm of rainfall since January this year. It was 4,059.7 mm of rainfall during the corresponding period last year.

Among the taluks, Belthangady received the highest rainfall of 2,894.6 mm, followed by Bantwal--2,801.0 mm, Sullia--2663.6, Mangaluru—2516.4 mm and Puttur—2456.8 mm from January till date.

Compound collapse

Following the rain, the compound of a masjid at Kalkatta in Manjanady collapsed on Thursday and damaged a house belonging to one Gangaiah Moolya. With the help of local youths, the family members were shifted to a rented house.