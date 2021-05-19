Intermittent showers in Dakshina Kannada

Various parts of Dakshina Kannada continued to receive intermittent, light showers on Wednesday.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Coastal Karnataka district is likely to witness light to moderate rains while North Interior Karnataka and Malnad districts may get isolated to scattered rainfall. The sky has remained overcast.

Efforts to salvage Tug Alliance

Meanwhile, efforts to salvage Tug Alliance, that had capsized near Padubidri, is likely to be undertaken on Thursday.

The tug was engaged by the MRPL for its SPM. The MRPL will take up the salvage process. Though attempts were made on Monday and Tuesday, it was not successfu due to rough sea conditions.

The contract for salvaging the tug has been handed over to Badriya firm. Three persons on board the tug are still missing.