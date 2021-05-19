Intermittent showers in Dakshina Kannada

Intermittent showers in Dakshina Kannada

Efforts to salvage Tug Alliance, that had capsized near Padubidri, is likely to be undertaken on Thursday

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 19 2021, 11:30 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 11:30 ist
Tug Alliance, that capsized near Padubidri. Credit: DH Photo

Various parts of Dakshina Kannada continued to receive intermittent, light showers on Wednesday.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Coastal Karnataka district is likely to witness light to moderate rains while North Interior Karnataka and Malnad districts may get isolated to scattered rainfall. The sky has remained overcast.

Efforts to salvage Tug Alliance

Meanwhile, efforts to salvage Tug Alliance, that had capsized near Padubidri, is likely to be undertaken on Thursday.

The tug was engaged by the MRPL for its SPM. The MRPL will take up the salvage process. Though attempts were made on Monday and Tuesday, it was not successfu due to rough sea conditions.

The contract for salvaging the tug has been handed over to Badriya firm. Three persons on board the tug are still missing.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Dakshin Kannada
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths

How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid

DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

 