International Coffee Day observed at Raja Seat

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the International Coffee Day celebrated in Kodagu, highlights the hard work of coffee growers, which is behind the taste of coffee.

She was speaking during the International Coffee Day programme observed by Rotary Misty Hills, at Raja Seat, on Friday.

The deputy commissioner added, "I got to know about every detail of coffee cultivation after I was posted to Kodagu. The dedication and effort by coffee growers in producing the best quality of coffee is commendable."

Rotary Misty Hills president Anitha Poovaiah said that more than 1,500 visitors at Raja Seat were served coffee on account of International Coffee Day.

Rotary Deputy Governor H T Anil said that the quantity of coffee powder used by a person in India is 4 to 5 kg per year whereas, in a foreign country, a person uses 15 kg of coffee powder annually.

Therefore, there is a need to increase the usage of coffee in India, he added.

Misty Hills project director Devanira Tilak also spoke on the occasion.

Madikeri CMC commissioner Ramdas, horticulture department deputy director Sridhar, senior assistant director Pramod, Coffee Board deputy director Shivakumar Swamy and others were present.

'Coffee export'

Kodagu Mahila Coffee Jagruthi Sangha distributed free coffee at various places in Madikeri on account of International Coffee Day.

The Coffee Day observed at Tadka House on Raja Seat Road was inaugurated by Kodava Samaja president K S Devaiah.

When the coffee industry was in distress women had started a unit to instil confidence in coffee growers in the district. The sangha has been promoting coffee consumption, said K S Devaiah.

Women have been actively engaged in managing coffee plantations and the industry. Kodagu's coffee is known for its taste, he said.

Kodagu Coffee Growers' Cooperative Society president M B Devaiah said the society is the largest coffee cooperative in Asia.

It is now mulling about exporting coffee and requires financial assistance from the government for exports, he added.

Advocate Pasura Preetham said the International Coffee Day is being observed since 2015.

Dr Mohan Appaji said that the consumption of coffee by those above 40 years is good for health.

Kodagu Mahila Coffee Jagruthi Sangha president Chitra Subbaiah, general secretary Anitha Nanda and others were present.