International convention of Shivalli Brahmins in Udupi

The first ever Tulu-speaking Shivalli Brahmins’ international convention will be held in Udupi at Rajangann of Udupi Krishna Mutt from December 13 to 15.

Convention chief convener Prof M B Puranik told media persons in Udupi on Tuesday that the convention, first-of-its-kind for the community, aims at bringing together the members of Shivalli Brahmins under one roof to discuss the path ahead.

The community has been facing poverty and unemployment, he added.

About 10,000 people are expected to participate in the three-day event and during the convention, a data about the community will be compiled. Every member of the Tulu Shivalli Brahmin community will have their ancestral connection with any of the one of the Ashta mutts (eight mutts) in Udupi.

“But some of the families even do not know which is their ‘Guru mutt’. So through this convention, all such issues will be addressed,” Prof Puranik said.

The international convention will witness participation of people from different places such as Bengaluru,‌ Mumbai, Kerala among others. The convention will be inaugurated by Paryaya Palimaru mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha. Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Pejawar mutt will preside over the inaugural session.

Seminar

A seminar on ‘Tulu Shivalli Brahmins - Past, Present and Future’ will be part of this international meet.

The convention aims to strengthen the bonds between community members.

During the convention, the community people will be also given an awareness about the important rituals to be followed to be recognized as a community member, he said.