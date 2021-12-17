International recognition for Nitte University’s green initiatives

Intl recognition for Nitte varsity’s green initiatives

  Dec 17 2021
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 23:01 ist

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary said that Nitte DU has been ranked 253 in ‘UI GreenMetric World University Rankings’ in 2021.

Nitte DU participated in this ranking survey for the first time in 2021. A total of 956 universities from 84 countries had participated in the ranking this year. These international rankings recognise the contributions of universities across the world to policies and actions related to green campus and environmental sustainability.

The survey evaluates 39 indicators including environment-friendly infrastructure, energy, climate change, waste management, water, transportation and education. Nitte Institutions promoted sustainable practices and encouraged students to be sensitive to environmental issues, stated a press release.

