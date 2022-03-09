International Women's Day observed at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru International Airport, the #GatewayToGoodness, pulled out all stops for women stakeholders on International Women’s Day.

Celebrated the world over on March 8, the theme for this year is, ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

At the airport, the event was observed with a host of initiatives paying tribute to women’s power with the theme #BreakTheBias.

The airport welcomed women passengers at arrival and departure halls with a rose and chocolate. One such passenger, Latha Krishnamoorthy from Udupi, recalled a similar welcome she received at this very airport three years back.

Hema Ramaswamy, a former teacher, thanked the airport for the gesture. It was a special day for Aditi Bhat, a young passenger, for it was her birthday as well.

Later, the gala celebration for women employees included a cake cutting ceremony and fun games for the gathering. The conference room came alive with the exuberance of women who vied for the attractive prizes that the organizing committee had arranged. The Housie game with a twist that went down to the wire saw a winner decided by draw of lots, adding to the overall excitement.

A selfie-booth put up at the departure hall to mark the occasion captivated the imagination of travellers and stakeholders alike. The booth offered a 360-degree view of the participant standing on a stationary pad, each doing their own gig to make the moment extra special. The airport shared the short videos with the participants on WhatsApp as well as on their e-mails.

The airport also celebrated its ‘Sheroes’ by displaying their tale of grit in leaving their mark in the aviation sector on social media platforms.

The women from different functions expressed their sense of pride in being part of the aviation sector and performing their given roles to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.