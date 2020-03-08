International Women's Day observed by Mahila Congress

Women are equal to men in all fields. Women should be aware of their rights, said MLC Veena Achaiah.

Speaking during the Women’s Day programme organised by Kodagu district Mahila Congress wing at Congress office on Sunday, she said, “Owing to lack of education, several women fail to avail their rights.”

Women have made their presence felt in all walks of life now and have been winning at national and international forums. Women should achieve success in life. They should not have an inferiority complex and make use of the opportunities to excel in life.

DCC president K K Manjunath said that women have been holding top positions of deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, additional deputy commissioner and zilla panchayat chief executive officer in the district and have been discharging their duties efficiently.

Various competitions were organised for women on the occasion. An achiever in the field of sports, B B Jayanti, was felicitated.