By maintaining the social distance, International Yoga Day was celebrated by the teaching and non-teaching staff at Srinivas University in Pandeshwara on Saturday.

Srinivas University Vice Chancellor Dr P S Aithal said Yoga helps in improving the immunity system. People from all over the world have accepted Yoga. Radhakrishna Guruji – Founder and Director of Prakruthi Yoga Kuteera, Kadri Kaibattal was the resource person and demonstrated various asanas followed by Omkar chanting.