'Introduce culture, tradition to the younger generation'

The communities should pass on the culture and tradition to the younger generation. If we fail, the communities will become culturally weak," said Karnataka Arebhashe Samskrithi Mathu Sahithya Academy president Lakshminarayana Kajegadde.

He was speaking after inaugurating a camp on Arebhashe culture organised at Kushalnagar Gowda Samaja.

The communities should be culturally strong. There is a need to introduce the rich cultural heritage to the future generation, he said.

Writer Bharadwaj Anandatheertha said that communities should also provide a platform for people to bring out their talent.

Gowda Samaja president Koorana Prakash and others were present.