‘Introduce pre-primary education in Anganwadis’

Urging the government to introduce pre-primary education in Anganwadi centres, Anganwadi workers staged a protest under the aegis of CITU in Madikeri on Monday.

Earlier to the protest meet, the workers took out a protest rally from Gandhi Maidan to DC’s office, passing through Mangerira Muttanna circle.

The protesters raised slogans to fulfill their demands. Workers took part in the protest, amidst rains.

Anganwadi workers association state secretary H S Sunanda said that the government should scrap its order on starting LKG and UKG in government schools. Instead, the pre-primary education should be introduced in Anganwadis.

Pointing out that thousands of Anganwadis in the state are on the verge of closure, Sunanda alleged that the government has not been listening to the woes of Anganwadi workers. “Measures should be initiated to increase the strength of children in Anganwadis”, she said.

She meanwhile requested all Anganwadi workers to support the bandh observed by the association in various districts in the state. “The workers at the mini Anganwadi should be promoted. The fixation of wages should be based on seniority. Vacant posts of Anganwadi assistants and workers should be filled. Anganwadi workers should not be deployed for government works and the services should be regularised”, she said.

Labour leader P Bharat said that if LKG and UKG is started in government schools, no children would turn up at Anganwadis. The government should begin the pre-primary in Anganwadi and should train Anganwadi workers to teach for LKG and UKG. He urged the government to provide minimum wages for Anganwadi workers.

“In other states such as Telangana, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, the Anganwadi workers are paid up to Rs 19,000 per month. The Anganwadi workers in Karnataka too, should be paid in the same manner,” said Bharat.

Anganwadi workers association state committee vice president Indramma, state committee member S A Rani, CITU, Hassan, leader Aravind, Anganwadi workers association district President Sumitha, Vice President Savitra, district secretary Bhageerathi, leaders Jamuna and Nalinakshi were

present.