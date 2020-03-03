Iranian fishermen shifted to central prison in Bengaluru

Fifteen Iranian fishermen, arrested for illegal fishing in Indian waters, were shifted from Mangaluru to Central Prison Bengaluru at Parappana Agrahara recently.

‘’The Iranian fishermen have been shifted to Bengaluru due to administrative reasons,’’ said New Delhi-based Advocate Karan Pal Singh.

Iranian embassy had appointed Singh to secure the release of Iranian fishermen who were arrested for illegal fishing in Indian waters, near Gayathri island, about 168 nautical miles off Mangaluru coast, in November 2019.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Sharma had filed a written complaint against the 15 Iranian fishermen to Karnataka State Coastal Security Police (KSCP) station in Mangaluru under Maritime Zone of Indian Act 1981.

Foreigners Act

The Karnataka State Coastal Security Police later added the Foreigners Act while framing the charge sheet.

Sources in Mangaluru district jail said that foreign nationals cannot be detained in prisons for a longer duration.

‘’Thus the Iranian fishermen were shifted to central jail in Bengaluru weeks ago,’’ sources added.

The fishermen might find the Central Prison in Bengaluru comforting as it has cooks who cook Iranian dishes.

Advocate Karan Pal Singh said the cases, including his appeal to discharge fishermen under the stringent Foreigners Act, will continue to be heard in JMFC (III court).