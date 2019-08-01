IRCS to give poor dengue patients free platelets

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Dakshina Kannada district branch will provide platelet concentrates to dengue patients from BPL families free of cost, said IRCS district President C A Shantharam Shetty.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, he said that the IRCS has been conducting awareness camps on dengue, in various parts of the city. Students, especially, are educated on the preventive measures for dengue, he added.

“The IRCS blood bank on the premises of the Government Lady Goschen Hospital has been supplying blood to patients at the Hospital free of cost. For dengue patients belonging to BPL families, admitted in any hospital, the IRCS will issue platelets free of cost. For non-BPL dengue patients admitted in any hospital, the platelet concentrates will be given at a concessional rate of Rs 200. The concession is made available up to August 31,” he added.

IRCS office-bearers Prabhakar Sharma, U V Shenoy, Archibald Menezes and Dr Rachana were present at the press meet.