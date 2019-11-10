IRS officer gets FM’s Gold Medal

Mishal Queenie D’Costa, an IRS officer of 2017 batch, received the Finance Minister’s Gold Medal for All Round Excellence for the best overall performance during her two-year probationary period.

A native of Neerude near Moodbidri, Mishal had secured 387th rank in the UPSC examination.

She is currently serving as Customs and GST Assistant Commissioner in Maharashtra.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the passing out ceremony of the 69th (2017) batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) Officers at the campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Tax and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad recently.

102 officers

The 2017 batch of IRS comprised 102 officers.

She is the daughter of farmer and social worker Lazarus D’ Costa and Nancy D’Costa.