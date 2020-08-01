Irvathur GP implements ‘Hasiru Karnataka’ through women

The Irvathur Gram Panchayat in Bantwal taluk is implementing ‘Hasiru Karnataka’ campaign project with help of womenfolk in the Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

The project hopes to give an additional impetus to the development of social forestry, thereby, make a better environment for future generations. This scheme enables people to grow saplings on government lands, on small hills, gomala land and others, said Panchayat Development Officer Avinash B R to DH.

“Here in Irvathur, using the Hasiru Karnataka scheme, the Gram Panchayat has chalked out plans to guarantee employment to women under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).”

Avinash said, “The social forest department had supplied us with 4,500 plants. As no technical knowledge is required for planting the saplings under the scheme, the Gram Panchayat decided to implement it through interested women in the village, using the funds available under the MGNREGS. Initially, we had convened a meeting of the SHG (self-help group) members and informed them on the action plan.”

Accordingly, 30 women placed their demand for the job. Now, 26 women with job cards have started the work on planting saplings on vacant government land and also in the houses of the people in Irvathur and Moodupadukodi, he explained.

“We had just given them an idea of how to plant the saplings. Saplings of gooseberry, ‘Sampige’, Guava, ‘Holedasavala’, ‘Sapota’, teakwood, lemon and others have been given for planting. The saplings that require care and nurture like lemon will be planted in the land available in front of houses so that inmates of the house will nurture the plants and will be benefited from it in the long run,” he added.

On why the GP chose to get the work done through women, the PDO said, “During the complete lockdown, with the help of various organisations grocery kits were supplied to families who were in distress. While interacting with the families, women had demanded work to sustain the family. Hence, it was decided to provide them with employment while implementing Hasiru Karnataka scheme. Under the MGNREGS, they are paid Rs 275 per day for the work completed. This helps them to eke out a living.”

Following the initiative taken by the Irvathur Gram Panchayat, other gram panchayats have also come forward to implement the scheme using the women power.