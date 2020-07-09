Iskcon Akshaya Patra distributes food kits to college students

Iskcon Akshaya Patra distributed food kits to the students of Dr P Dayananda Pai-P Sathish Pai Government First Grade College in Car Street here recently.

Kits were distributed to more than 150 students who were facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iskcon Akshaya Patra vice president Sanandana Dasa said, "The students should not worry over the situation but develop a positive attitude. There is a need to study new issues, technology and move ahead in life."

The kit had 16 essential items that may last for 12 days for a small family.

College principal Prof Rajashekar Hebbar C said that Covid-19 has taught cleanliness to students. "It has taught new lessons for life," he stressed.