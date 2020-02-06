'Isolation ward set up in every dist hospital to contain coronavirus'

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, preventive measures have been initiated across the state, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday.

He told mediapersons at the party office that passengers arriving from foreign countries were being screened at the airports, while vigilance had been stepped up at ports. At the Karnataka-Kerala check post, blood smears were collected from 74, residents of Kerala.

“In all district hospitals, an isolation ward with 10 beds have been set up. We are creating awareness on preventive steps with the help of LED mobile trucks,” the health minister said. Sriramulu clarified that there was no shortage of masks in any hospitals. The minister said chief minister had promised to include the proposal of upgrading Udupi hospital by allocating funds in the budget.

He clarified that there was no rebellion within the party. On his absence during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers, Sriramulu said that he had informed party leaders about his absence as he had to distribute invitation cards of his daughter’s wedding.

He said MLAs elected from the coastal districts, who deserved to become ministers, would be accommodated into the ministry during the next Cabinet expansion exercise.

“Ugrappa, Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy, who are no longer in power, are criticising the government out of frustration,” he said.

Sriramulu added that unlike Kumaraswamy, he was not born with a silver spoon in the mouth. “A prime minister’s son becoming a chief minister is no big achievement. I have become minister after many struggles,’’ he said. Earlier, Sriramulu visited Krishna temple in the town and obtained the ‘darshan’ of presiding deity.