Issue notice to Navodaya School principal: MLA

A total of 32 students and six staff of Navodaya School, Galibeedu, and three parents of students have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Currently, they are availing treatment and have shown recovery, said District Health Officer Dr Venkatesh.

During a meeting held in the Zilla Panchayat on Friday, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan sought information from the official on how a large number of people were infected with Covid-19.

The MLA directed the DHO to serve a notice to Navodaya School principal for failing to adhere to Covid-19 norms.

In response to the MLA's query, the DHO said that on October 25, it was learned that students of the school were suffering from fever. The health department staff rushed to the school and the Covid-19 tests of the students were done.

Samples were collected from 131 people and out of them, 22 students tested positive for Covid-19.

The next day, 10 more students out of 139 people tested positive for Covid-19. The staff of the school too were subjected to tests on the same day and six staff and three parents have tested positive, said the DHO.

Stating that there is an improvement in the health of infected students, he said that the deputy commissioner has paid a visit and has inquired about the health of the students.