Issue white paper on revenue generation before availing loans: Ex MLA to Mangaluru City Corporation

Former MLA J R Lobo demanded that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) issue a white paper on the revenue generated by the urban local body through various sources before availing loans from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) to implement minor development works in all 60 wards.

“Minor works, like footpaths, drainages and retaining walls, should be constructed using the internal funds of the MCC instead of availing loans. The loan should be availed for carrying out works that help in asset creation, which in turn, help the MCC to generate income in the long run,” he told reporters at the Congress office on Monday.

Lobo said that the city corporation's decision to avail loans from the KUIDFC attracts violation of norms.

The KUIDFC can sanction loans only for asset-creation projects. If the loans are availed for minor works, what would happen to the financial condition of the local body, he sought to know.

Declaring the BJP administration in the council of MCC as 'deaf', Lobo charged that the city corporation has been refusing to respond to demands of the opposition on issuing a white paper on the financial condition of the local body.

The MCC, in the past, had carried out major works, like concreting the stretch of the road from PVS to Lady Hill, using internal funds.

He sought to know whether borrowing loan for minor works in all the wards were mentioned in the budget of the MCC.

He said that the MCC can increase its revenue collection by collecting property tax in a scientific manner and collecting double tax from the buildings that have violated the norms.

The MCC should focus on plugging leakages in revenue collection, said Lobo who also had served as the MCC commissioner and KUIDFC project director.