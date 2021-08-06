IT, ED raids are not against any party, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Raid operations of the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate, are not confined to a particular political party. IT department and ED are autonomous bodies and carry out raids on those who are known to have amassed wealth through improper means, said District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Friday, he responded to a query on the ED raid on MLA Jamir Ahmed Khan's residence and said that if leaders from the BJP have gained disproportionate wealth, a raid will be carried out on them as well.

There is no connection between the government and the raid. Congress leaders have been making false allegations to conceal their wrongdoings, he said.

Earlier, the minister conducted an interaction with the BJP members, at the party office. The party workers offered felicitation to Srinivas Poojary.

To another query, Poojary said that the CM had ordered the ministers in his cabinet to conduct review meetings on the Covid-19 situation and flood relief.

Poojary said that the charge of the district assigned to him might be temporary or even permanent. It is left to the discretion of the chief minister.

He said he is not aware of an announcement of political retirement by former minister Srinivas Prasad.

Speaking during the programme, Kota Srinivas Poojary opined that political power should be utilised for the development of society. BJP has been answering its critiques through its achievements.

Free treatment is being provided to the Ayushman card holders in the current pandemic times. After PM Narendra Modi has taken over, the grants have been directly reaching the Gram Panchayat, facilitating the growth of villages, he said.

BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah said that Kota Srinivas Poojary has been providing justice to the post of minister. He hoped that MLAs from the district might get ministerial berths in future.

MLC Sunil Subramani, leaders Reena Prakash, Bharatish, Ramesh Holla, Manu Manjunath, Kalappa, Arun, S G Medappa and Yamuna Changappa were present.