It is better to open schools, colleges: Pratap Simha

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Dec 20 2020, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 01:31 ist
Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha said that it is better if the schools and colleges are reopened after mandatorily testing teachers and staff for Covid-19.

He said students are attending online classes while sitting at home. Many students are devoid of facilities due to poverty, lack of mobile phones or non-availability of the network.

With a decline in Covid-19 cases, it is better to start the classes in the interest of the students, he added.

On opposition leader Siddaramaiah's statement that Congress leaders and workers were responsible for his defeat in Chamundeshwari constituency, the MP said the voters in Chamundeshwari had elected Siddaramaiah four times.

Was this not enough for carrying out development works? he asked.

Pratap Simha
Schools
Colleges
reopening

