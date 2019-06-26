'ITDP officers should form Forest Rights Committees'

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed ITDP officers to take immediate measures to form the Forest Rights Committee, as per the Forest Rights Act.

Chairing the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at her office on Wednesday, she said that the Forest Rights Committee should be headed by the assistant commissioner of the respective jurisdiction.

The deputy commissioner meanwhile instructed the Virajpet tahsildar to identify land for a crematorium in Arji village in Virajpet taluk.

She told the agriculture department officers to carry out proper measures to provide necessary assistance from the department to people belonging to the Jenukuruba community.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that the shortcomings in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act in the district need to be rectified.

“The protection of natives who are dwelling in forests from the last several decades should be prioritised,” she added.

Committee member Muttappa requested the solving of the power crisis in SC/ST colonies in Napoklu Gram Panchayat limits.

Fair price shops and roads should be provided in the tribal areas and those eligible should be provided with title deeds under 94 CC, he added.

Committee members Sukumar and Kempa took part in the meeting.

Social Welfare Department deputy director Bharati, tahsildars Govindaraju and Kusuma, Taluk Panchayat executive officers Lakshmi, Sunil Kumar and Jayanna were present.