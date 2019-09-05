It's chaos at Chikkamagaluru bus stand

The KSRTC bus stand in Chikkamagaluru is plagued with a plethora of problems including haphazard parking of vehicles, destitute and beggar menace, leaking roof, lack of drinking water facilities and lack of cleanliness.

During peak hours, the bus stand is overcrowded. There is no information board on the restroom for women, availability of wheelchairs for the differently abled at the bus stand.

The parking lot of the bus stand is a mess. The vehicles are parked haphazardly, thus inconveniencing the motorists. The vehicles are also parked in those areas where parking is prohibited. Adding to this, the water-logged parking area during monsoon inconveniences vehicle users. There is also no security in the parking area.

Furthermore, the beggars and destitute menace is on the rise at the bus stand. At the same time, there has been an increase in pickpocketing here.

“The destitutes sleep on the floor, inconveniencing the passengers during the night, while they wait for the long route buses,” said passengers.

The roof of the platform leaks during rain. The walls of the bus stand have developed cracks. Even the lights are not functional. The drinking water unit at the bus stand is defunct. No measures have been taken to repair it. As a result, passengers have to seek water from hotels in the vicinity. Even tobacco products are sold in the shops, flouting COTPA, complained passengers.

Speaking to DH, IDSG College student Bharath said, “There is a need to check the beggar menace at the bus stand. Drinking water unit should be repaired and cleanliness should be maintained at the bus stand.”

AIT College student R Sumanth said, “The platform area should be extended. There is a need to check the consumption of gutka at the bus stop, to avoid spitting.”

Coffee grower Rajashekar said, “Priority should be given to security in the bus stand. Facilities should be provided in the parking area.”

IDSG College student K T Sanchitha said, “The toilets are not maintained at the bus stand.”

Speaking to DH, KSRTC divisional controller (in charge) S N Arun said, “Tender has been invited to provide parking facilities in the old jail premises, which has been entrusted to the KSRTC. The tender has been floated for installing CCTV camera in all the KSRTC bus stands in Karnataka.”

He said the work on repairing the road in front of the bus stand building will be taken up at a cost of Rs 25 lakh after the monsoon. The water filter will be installed. There is a proposal to develop a hi-tech bus stand using the old prison land.”