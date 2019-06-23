Jackfruit, wood apple delicacies draw crowd

The two-day jackfruit mela, organised by Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga, was inaugurated on Saturday at Balam Bhat Hall. It had varieties of jackfruit products, fruits, millets and fritters on sale.

People could themselves to jackfruit halwa, payasam, ice cream, gulab jamun, and juice, among other sorts of jackfruit preparations. The mela put healthy jackfruits in the spotlight and also powered organics from in and around Karnataka, who could proudly display their produce at the fair. Ready-to-fry fritters, chips and even popcorn and biscuits are being sold at the fair.

Wood apples, known for their medicinal benefits, are being sold in various forms.

H V Sajjan, a seller from Ballari, said, “Wood apples are exceptionally good for health and have several healing properties. They are grown in North Karnataka. We have made several by-products using this incredible fruits. We sell its juice powder, dried wood apple, jam, khatta-meetha, chutney and even peda.”

Millets and fruits

Organic grains and millets are being sold for organic buffs. Unpolished grains are available as well as several millets including foxtail millet, kodo millet, barnyard millet and little millet. G M Swami, a seller from Davanagere, even sells biscuits made from millets.

Fruits – including mangoes, pineapples and bananas – are being sold at the fair. Alphonso mangoes are going at Rs 120 a kg, Malgovas at Rs 100 a kg and Raspuri mangoes are being sold at Rs 90 a kg.

Foodies, if unsatisfied by ready made fritters, have a choice of jackfruit kababs, buns, sweet pickles, milkshakes, jackfruit seed preparations, ‘gatti’, ‘holige’, ‘sheera’, ‘dosa’ and several other food items are being sold at the fair.

One can even buy various exotic saplings of rose water apples, violet guavas, red custard apples, java plum, etc at the mela as well as flower seeds. Traditional pain reducing oils and hair oils as well as other traditional medicinal preparations like dried ginger and lemon are available.

The mela was inaugurated by Campco president S R Sathischandra.