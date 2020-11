Thirty-four litres of jaggery wash, meant for the preparation of spurious liquor, was seized by the excise department, near Kodlipet.

The jaggery wash was stored in four plastic containers, near Mathadakadu. The accused is absconding.

A case has been registered in Somwaperpet excise department office.

Sub Inspector Apoorva, guards Mahantesh, Mahadev Gaddy and Hiranna Mayakeri conducted the raid.