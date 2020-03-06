‘Jail Bharo' agitation against atrocities on women

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation in front of the Assistant Labour Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Friday, condemning the increase in atrocities on women across the country.

The activists said that there has been a rise in atrocities on the women and children in recent times. The sexual assault on women and children had also increased. There

was no security for women at work.

“Even night shift for women has been approved,” they charged.

There is a need to protest against all those activities that try to suppress the right of the women, said the activists.

The CITU in its 16th All India conference had decided to organise ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

‘Low convictions’

CITU leader Sunil Kumar Bajal said of the total sexual assault cases registered, only 27% cases saw conviction by the courts in the country. The Justice Varma Committee’s recommendations to check violence and sexual assault on women had not been implemented so far.

Even the Nirbhaya fund was not utilised. Women also face discrimination at the workplace, he added.

Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane president Jayanthi B Shetty said women were the worst sufferers due to an increase in unemployment across the country.

‘Don’t implement CAA’

She also urged the government not to implement CAA and NRC. The NRC and NPR will affect poor, Dalits, along with Muslims. One cannot prove their citizenship with the voter identity card, Aadhaar, passport and PAN. One needs to have immovable property.

In Assam, women who did not possess immovable property faced many inconveniences during the implementation of NRC, she added.

She said transgenders also faced harassment in society. There is a need to fight for their rights also. Minimum wages and equal wages should be provided to women labourers and 33% reservation for women should be implemented.