Jain inscription discovered in Kalasa

An unpublished Jain inscription in Kannada belonging to the medieval period was found in a Jain Basadi in Kalasa, Chikkamagaluru district.

It was found carved on the back of an idol of Chandranatha Tirthankara in 10 lines, said T Murugeshi, associate professor in Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva.

The inscription states, “Angirasa Samvatsara Aashada Suddha Dasami Murara Vivaradalu...” which indicates that the date is 1512 AD.

The inscription further states, “On the specified date and day, Devachandra Deva, a Jain teacher of Panasoge Bali, is said to have installed a miniature Chandranatha Tirthankara. It is said that he was unhappy with an event that he saw and heard.”

Devachandra was a disciple of Lalithakirti Acharya of Panasoge, a small village in K R Nagar taluk of the Mysuru district.

Chandranatha Tirthankara was the eighth among 24 Tirthankaras and Jwalamalini was his consort. Simhanagadde, situated near Kalasa, was a famous Jain centre for Jwalamalini, said Murugeshi.

The associate professor has thanked Sushmitha K Kalasa, a PhD student of Kannada University, Hampi, and also Ajith, priest of the Jain Basadi at Kalasa, for their help and support during the study of this inscription.