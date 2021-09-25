Jaina Kashi of Kodagu lacks basic amenities

Mullur village, which is known as the Jaina Kashi of Kodagu, with three Jain Basadis, lacks proper road connectivity and other basic amenities.

The village is situated just 6 km away from Shanivarasanthe. However, lacking the basic amenities, the beautiful surroundings of three Jain Basadis are losing their importance.

Even after three decades, there is a lack of road connectivity, drinking water facilities and toilets at the Basadi.

Owing to lack of connectivity, the three Basadis known for their architecture have remained out of the purview of the tourists.

Amid the mango groves in the village lies the Basadi, which has survived several centuries. Though the government has announced 'Trivali Basadi' as a tourist spot, it lacks basic amenities.

The Basadi of Parshwanatha, Chandranatha and Shanthinatha are made of stones. Over 20 inscriptions, Veeragallu and 'Nishidhi Kallu' situated behind the Basadi are also conserved. There is a Kalyani behind the Basadi as well.

It is believed that queen Pochakabbe, a follower of Jain seer Gunasena Pandita, had constructed these Basadis.

When Jeevijaya was the minister 33 years ago, the road leading to the Basadi had seen asphalting, said an elderly villager.

Over a period of time, the road has worn out and is now crying for the attention of authorities.

The villagers have urged the authorities to provide proper road connectivity to Jain Basadi, which in turn, will help in the growth of the economy in the village.

Though an action plan for Rs 2 crore was prepared for the development of the Basadi during the tenure of H D Kumaraswamy as chief minister, the proposal remained in cold storage during the tenure of B S Yediyurappa.

Even the Zilla Panchayat had prepared an action plan for Rs 1 crore for the development of roads, toilets and electricity connections. However, it failed to take off, over the years.

The Basadi comes under the archaeology department. The department has appointed a person named Nithin Kumar who is said to have no knowledge of Kannada to manage the Basadi. Another person named Lingaraju is engaged in cleaning the premises.

Though tourists visit the Basadi daily, owing to the poor condition of the road, the tourists have to walk to reach the spot.

The villagers said, "We have been submitting memorandums to elected representatives and officials to repair the road for the last several years. All our efforts have been in vain all these years."

Government Higher Primary School, Mullur, teacher C S Sathish said, "There is a need to construct a fence around the Kalyani in the Basadi. A full-time supervisor should be appointed. Facilities should be arranged for the stay of the visitors near the Basadi. A beautiful garden should be laid in front of the Basadi."