Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Kisan Mela at CPCRI

The ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra, CPCRI, Kasargod, organised a Kisan Mela and exhibition at ICAR-CPCRI, Kasargod, as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

While the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched in 254 districts across India with acute water shortage, in Kasargod district, the programmes are being implemented in six panchayats under the Kasargod block.

Dr Anitha Karun, director of ICAR-CPCRI, stressed the need to adapt to the changing climatic situation by using improved varieties and cultivation technologies. She also emphasised the promotion of water conservation and micro irrigation systems for sustainability in farming.

Ashok Kumar V M, nodal officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme in Kasargod district, emphasised in his presidential address the need to control indiscriminate use of groundwater.

The officer also stressed the need to develop and rejuvenate water harvesting structures and the use of surface water to reduce groundwater exploitation.

Sessions were organised to create awareness among farmers about various water harvesting and groundwater recharging techniques, low cost water harvesting structures and efficient crop management practices to reduce the moisture stress during prolonged drought situations and micro irrigation techniques for efficient water use.

An exhibition was organised by involving various institutes and departments including CPCRI, DCR for Cashew, Puttur, Water Authority, Ground Water Department, Minor Irrigation, Soil Survey and Soil Conservation, CRD Nileswaram, MGNREGS, RAIDCO and other private agencies depicting various techniques for conservation of soil and water, micro irrigation techniques, climate resilient crop varieties of cashew, groundwater utilisation in Kasargod, water quality analysis, organic manures and mulching systems, watershed development plans and conservation structures.

Method demonstrations and field visits to the structures in CPCRI were also organised to create awareness.