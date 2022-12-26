Jaleel murder case: Section 144 extended in 4 areas in Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which was imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru City police commissionerate has been extended till 6 am of December 29, stated City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.
The prohibitory order was imposed at Bajpe, Surathkal, Panambur and Kavoor station limits.
Prohibitory orders were clamped following the murder of Abdul Jaleel till 6 am of December 27. Now, the Commissioner has extended it till December 29.
Meanwhile , Dakshina Kannada Deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R issued an order extending the prohibition on the sale of liquor in four police station limits till 10 am of December 29.
