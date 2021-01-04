Janapada Academy Award for Balopatt artiste Ponnappa

Balopatt artiste of Kodagu, K K Ponnappa has been awarded Karnataka Janapada Academy Award for the year 2020.

Ponnappa hails from Yavakapadi village of Madikeri taluk.

Expressing his happiness on being selected for the award, Ponnappa said that he is now 67 and had learned the art of Balopatt from his elders.

He is keen on passing on the tradition to the next generation and hence has been training the youngsters.

"During festivals and fairs, many curious youngsters turn up to know about the art form. There are a number of songs in Balopatt," he added.

Ponnappa said he has taken part in Balopatt competitions in the district and has won prizes.

The Karnataka Kodava Academy has offered him felicitation.