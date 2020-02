Janapada Academy's annual award for 30 artistes

As many as 30 folk artistes will be presented Karnataka Janapada Academy’s annual honorary awards.

Karnataka Janapada Academy chairperson Manjamma Jogathi said the honorary awards will be presented to M Gowramma (folk singing), Lakshmamma (Bhajan), Ankanahalli Shivanna (Puja Kunitha), Angadi Venkateshappa (Tatvapada), Rangaiah (folk singing), P G Parameshwarappa (Veeragase), Thippanna (Goravara Kunitha), Munireddy (folk singing), G C Manjappa (Dollu Kunitha), Madashetty (Kamsale Kunitha), Swamigowda (Beesuva Padagalu), Gowramma (Sobane pada), Kapini Gowda (Kolata), Dr H C Eshwaranayaka (folk medicine), Sankamma (Sampradaya Pada), Rukmini Mallappa Haranala (Maduve Hadu), Mallayya Rachayya Thotaganti (folk music), Hanumanthappa Dharwad (Bhajane Kolata), Nagaraja Nijakkammanavar (Geegee pada), Nimbevva Kenchappagubbi (Sobane pada), Husainabi Budansab Siddi (Siddi Damami dance), Gangadharaiah Swami (Puruvanthike), Tulasirama Bheemarao Suthara (Alada Eliyinda Sangeetha), Shanthavva (Lambani dance), Sugappa Nagappa (Tatvapada), Veshagara Mothi Ramanna (Hagaluvesha) and Shivamurthi Tanikedara (Geegee Pada).

Dr Chakkare Shivashankar of Ramanagara will be felicitated with Dr Paramashivaiah award and Dr Basavaraj Patil will be honoured with Dr B S Gaddigimatha award.

The honorary award includes a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each and a citation. The venue and date for the award ceremony will be finalised soon, she said.

Janapada Academy, set up in 1980, has honoured 933 folk artistes and 103 folk experts with different awards so far.