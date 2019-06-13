Janapada Parishath Udupi unit programme

The Udupi district unit of Karnataka Janapada Parishath (KJP) will launch a programme on June 16 to promote KJP activities.

Parishath Udupi president-elect Tallur Shivaram Shetty said that there was need for an umbrella organisation to bring all the folklore activities to a common floor and facilitate exchange of learning and the Udupi unit would fill the role.

“The Parishath was started by H L Nagegowda, renowned Kannada writer and folk researcher, in 1979, with the purpose of rejuvenating folk culture existing in the state. It was created to preserve the state’s folk heritage through programmes of research, documentation, live performance shows, exhibition, publication and training. In this part of the region, there are several folk activities, requiring a branch of the KJP in Udupi district,” he explained.

The launching programme will be held at Nutana Ravindra Mantap, MGM College, Udupi, on June 16. T Timme Gowda, president of the Parishath, will preside over the programme. Member of KJP and senior writer Erya Laxminarayana Alva will speak on the activities of the KJP.

‘Janapada Vaibhava’, a presentation of rich folk arts of the state, will be held by the renowned artistes.