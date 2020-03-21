Janata curfew: Trains cancelled today

In the wake of Janata curfew, express trains originating from Mangalore Central, Mangaluru Junction, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Nilambur Road and Palakkad Junction have been cancelled on March 22.

The service of Train No 16649 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Parasuram; Train No 16160 Mangalore Central- Chennai Egmore Express; Train No 16605 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Ernad Express; Train No 22636 Mangalore Central-Madgaon Intercity express; Train No 22609 Mangalore Central-Coimbatore Intercity express; Train No 16348 Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express; Train No 12620 Mangalore Central- Lokmanya Tilak Matsyagandha Express; Train No 12686 Mangalore Central-Chennai Central Superfast Express; Train No 16858 Mangalore Central-Puducherry weekly express; Train No 16603 Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express; Train No 16630 Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express, have been cancelled on Sunday.

Train No 22638 Mangalore Central-Chennai Central West coast Express; Train No 12134 Mangalore Junction- Mumbai CSMT Express; Train No 16356 Mangalore Junction-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express; Train No 16308 Kannur-Allapuzha Express; Train No 16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Express; Train No 16512 Kannur-Bengaluru Express; Train No 16528 Kannur-Yaswantpur Express; Train No 12075 Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express; Train No 16301 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Venad Express; Train No 16350 Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express; Train No 22652 Palakkad Junction-Chennai Central Express; Train No 16792 Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express; Train No 22637 Mangalore Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express and Train No 12602 Mangalore Central-Chennai Central Super-fast Mail services have been cancelled on Sunday, said a release from Palakkad division.