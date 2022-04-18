‘Janata Jaladhare’ yatra to reach Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday

Dakshina Kannada district JD(S) spokesperson Susheel Noronha said that ‘Janata Jaladhare’ ratha will reach Dakshina Kannada from Udupi on April 19.

Water from the Shambhavi river will be collected in the kalasha in the ratha at Mulki. A puja will be offered at Bappanadu Temple in Mulki. Later, a procession of Janata Jaladhare ratha will be held.

From Mulki, it will reach Tannirbavi. Later it will travel to Kuloor, Kottara Chowki, PVS, Ambedkar Circle to reach Kadri Manjunatha Temple, where a puja will be held.

To highlight the communal harmony in the district, it will travel to Infant Jesus Shrine in Bikarnakatte and later to a mosque in Kannur on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where the valedictory will be held on Tuesday.

On April 20, the Janata Jaladhare ratha will travel to Puttur - Dharmasthala - Kadaba -Kukke Subrahmanya, before proceeding further.

At Dharmasthala, water from river Nethravathi will be collected and added to kalasha. The ratha yatra was launched simultaneously from different places on April 16. It will

pass through 180 Assembly constituencies of 31 districts.

A mega convention of the JD(S) will be held in Bengaluru on May 8 and water collected from 94 rivers will be poured into a huge kalasha at the JD(S) office in Bengaluru. The water will be offered puja daily till the next Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Susheel Noronha said the yatra is our commitment to taking up incomplete irrigation projects in the state.

The yatra aims to educate people that there is no shortage of water, but Congress and BJP have failed to tap the potential to meet the needs of the people, he added.