Janmashtami celebrations at Krishna Mutt on Aug 23, 24

The two-day Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations will be held with pomp and grandeur at Sri Krishna Mutt on August 23 and 24.

Speaking to the media persons, Palimaru Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami said that Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations would be held at Mutt on August 23 and Vittala Pindi or ‘Mosaru Kudike’ festival on August 24.

The ritual ‘Arghyapradanam’ (offering of milk and holy water along with ‘Bilvapatra’) offered to the clay idol of Lord Sri Krishna inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Mutt will be held at 12.12 am on August 24.

The celebrations will comprise ‘Muddu Krishna’ competition for various age group kids and tiger dance competition.

An attractive tiger dance competition will be held on August 24 at Rajangan. All the participating tiger dance troupes will get a special prize. Violin duet concert by K J Dileep and Sangeetha Dileep from Chennai will be held on August 21.

An essay competition for primary and high school students will be held on August 3 at Madhwa Sabhangana of the mutt. The topic for the essay is ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ for primary school students and ‘Message From The Incarnation of Lord Krishna’ for high school students.

The duration for writing the essay is one hour. Students interested should bring plain sheets with them along with pen and scale.

They should have an identity card issued by the school authority.

A special Rangoli drawing competition will be organised in two categories on August 18. The first category is for those who are below the age of 16 years while the second category is for students who are above the age of 16 years.