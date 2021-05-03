JD(S) district chief urged to step down

JD(S) district secretary Kottoli Yakshith Appaiah has held district JD(S) president K M B Ganesh responsible for the defeat of the party in the CMC elections and has demanded the resignation of the latter from the post.

Yakshith said that the JD(S) has faced a huge embarrassment owing to defeat.

This was the result of the hasty decisions by Ganesh, he said.

“Seniors in the party were ignored and party tickets were given to those who were close to Ganesh. This has made the JD(S) secure one digit and two digit votes in several wards. Ganesh has been successful in destroying the party for his own benefits,” he added.

He further urged the JD(S) district chief to hand over the post of the district JD(S) president to former president Sanketh Poovaiah.

He added that he will submit a complaint to JD(S) high command against K M B Ganesh.