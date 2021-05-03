JD(S) district chief urged to step down

JD(S) district chief urged to step down

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 03 2021, 23:41 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 00:26 ist

JD(S) district secretary Kottoli Yakshith Appaiah has held district JD(S) president K M B Ganesh responsible for the defeat of the party in the CMC elections and has demanded the resignation of the latter from the post.

Yakshith said that the JD(S) has faced a huge embarrassment owing to defeat.

This was the result of the hasty decisions by Ganesh, he said.

“Seniors in the party were ignored and party tickets were given to those who were close to Ganesh. This has made the JD(S) secure one digit and two digit votes in several wards. Ganesh has been successful in destroying the party for his own benefits,” he added.

He further urged the JD(S) district chief to hand over the post of the district JD(S) president to former president Sanketh Poovaiah.

He added that he will submit a complaint to JD(S) high command against K M B Ganesh.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JD(S)
district president
K M B Ganesh
Kottoli Yakshith Appaiah
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 